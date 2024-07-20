Health | Do you also rely on this old trick when you get a wound? In fact, it prolongs the healing time, says the wound nurse

Health|Many treat the wound incorrectly. Especially during the cleaning and healing phase of the wound, a mistake may be made.
Haaverin when it happens, many dig out the cleaning agent. However, it is not necessary, says the nurse and authorized wound nurse Kati Hiisvirta.
When cleaning a wound, correct cleaning and favorable conditions for healing are important.
Hiisvirtan the wound should be cleaned with drinkable tap water at body temperature.
