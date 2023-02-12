Asymptomatic individuals will also be tested in 6 areas of the indigenous territory

The Ministry of Health informed which is distributing 6,000 rapid tests to detect malaria in communities in the Yanomami territory. According to the folder, the tests must be used during the 10 days of actions by health agents, with the delivery of new kits from the sending of new professionals from the National Force of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde).

According to the ministry, the tests will initially be distributed to 6 areas of the indigenous territory: Auaris, Surucucu, Missão Catrimani, Maloca Paapiú, Kataroa and Waphuta. The tests should be used in the entire population of these territories. Even asymptomatic patients will be tested.

The plan was drawn up by the Yanomami COE (Emergency Operations Center). The ministry states that it is very important to quickly diagnose cases of contamination.

On a recent visit to the Catrimani Mission, Sesai (Secretary of Indigenous Health), Ricardo Weibe Tapeba, said that health teams “They are very engaged throughout the territory, but report a lack of slides for testing and monitoring malaria, for example. And the disease is a great demand in the region”.

YANOMAMI HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

The Yanomami face cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. On January 20, the Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in the territory.

President Lula visited the region on January 21. He said that indigenous people are treated in a “inhuman”. At the time, the federal government announced emergency measures to address the ethnic health crisis.

The FAB has carried out daily cargo launches (the so-called aerial resupply) to send supplies to indigenous villages. Doctors and nurses from the National Force of SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people on January 23rd.

On Friday (Feb 3), volunteers from the National Force of the SUS began to disembark in Boa Vista (RR). In all, 40 professionals arrived by Sunday (Feb 5), including nutritionists, pharmacists, social workers, doctors and nurses.

However, the Ministry of Health announced that 70% of vacancies for doctors in Yanomami territory are vacant.

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and the CGU (Union Comptroller General) carry out a joint audit to investigate the causes of the Yanomami crisis. Deputies want to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the case.

With information from Brazil Agency.