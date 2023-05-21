Estadão Contenti

5/20/2023 – 5:44 PM

The Ministry of Health reported this Saturday, 20, the notification that two suspected cases of avian flu (H5N1) in humans, were discarded in Espírito Santo. Two still await laboratory results.

As the folder informed the Estadão, none of the 33 employees at Parque da Fazendinha, in Espírito Santo, where a sick bird was found, tested positive. Only one of them was considered a suspected case, due to flu-like symptoms, and was under observation. He tested negative for all targets tested, according to the Ministry.

Even though they were not considered suspects, the other 32 employees were also subjected to examinations. Two tested positive for viruses that were already in circulation (Influenza A and Influenza B), but not for H5N1.

Apart from the suspicion in Parque da Fazendinha, three other symptomatic patients, considered suspects for avian flu, were notified in the State. One of them has already been discarded, the other two had samples collected and are awaiting results. According to the surveillance protocol, patients are isolated and monitored.

The folder informed that the samples were analyzed by the Fiocruz laboratory, in Rio de Janeiro, after referral from the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen) in Espírito Santo. The Ministry of Health says it is directing an active search for the investigation of all people who had contact with the animals.

As shown by Estadãolast Monday, the 15th, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) confirmed the detection of the first three cases of the Avian Influenza virus in three wild birds on the coast of Espírito Santo.

Two of the three contaminated birds are of the Trinta-réis-de-bando species (Thalasseus acuflavidus), which were found in the municipalities of Marataízes and in Vitória (Jardim Camburi neighborhood). The third sick animal is a brown booby (Sula leucogaster), a migratory bird that was at the Institute for Research and Rehabilitation of Marine Animals in Cariacica (Ipram).

“Currently, the world is experiencing the greatest pandemic of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (IAAP) and most cases are related to the contact of migratory wild birds with subsistence, production or local wild birds”, informed the Ministry.

In a press conference given on Thursday, 18, the undersecretary of Health Surveillance of Espírito Santo, Orlei Cardoso, had already informed that 32 cases were out of monitoring and the patient who is under investigation was asymptomatic. “Within 24 hours he could be released,” he said. (CONTRIBUTED BY CAIO POSSATI)























