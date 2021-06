Lake scabies can be caused if the larva of the suction worm penetrates under the skin.

Rose red, itchy spots on your skin after bathing? You may have got lake scabies.

Lake scabies is a rash caused by a larva of a microscopic small sucking worm. The larvae spread with the birds and nest in the shells of the lakes. They especially thrive in the shores of lakes and stick to the skin from there.