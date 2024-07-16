English: “We have released new research on missed vaccinations, which has allowed us to estimate how achieving minimum recommended or optimal recommended vaccination coverage would allow the system to reduce social costs by around 3 billion, recover resources in terms of tax revenue of just over 500 million euros and recover lost production value of around 10 billion”. These are the words of Eugenio Di Brino, Altems researcher – Co-Founder & Partner, Altems Advisory, spin-off of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, on the sidelines of the ninth edition of Long-Term Care – Stati Generali dell’Assistenza a lungo termine, scheduled for 16 and 17 July at the Ministry of Health. The two-day event, organized by Italia Longeva, brings together and compares the main decision makers and institutional actors at central, regional and territorial levels, experts, industry and patient and citizen associations in order to provide updates and advance proposals on the evolution of Long-Term Care management processes in our country.