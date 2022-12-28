Home page politics

Benedict XVI still visited his parents’ grave in 2020. © dpa / Armin Weigel

Former Pope Benedict is apparently “very ill”: Successor Francis called for prayers on Wednesday.

Update from December 28, 7:30 p.m.: The state of health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. seems to be getting worse, according to the Vatican. According to this, the vital bodily functions of the sick pope, who had given up his office as pontiff in 2013, would decrease. It also includes the heart. This is reported by the AFP news agency, citing Vatican circles in Rome. Already in the morning, the successor of Pope Benedict had called for prayer for the former pope at his general audience. Pope Francis had said that his predecessor Benedict was “very ill”.

Pope Benedict sick: vital functions are declining – situation “under control for the moment”

In the hours that followed, the state of health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. however, progressively deteriorated. This was stated by Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Holy See. In addition, the spokesman for the Holy See said that the situation was “under control for the moment”.

Pope Benedict sick: biographer sees health as “certainly very worrying”

Update from December 28, 4:30 p.m.: Benedict biographer Peter Seewald evaluates the reports on the state of health of the emeritus pope as “certainly very worrying”. Benedict himself has long been longing for his “going home,” he told the dpa.

Incumbent Francis had declared at the very end of the general audience that Benedict was “very ill”. The Argentine is known for his often spontaneous comments. Vatican experts are divided as to whether Francis really meant that Benedict was seriously ill or whether he just wanted to say that he was very weak due to old age. It is not unusual for him to visit his predecessor in the monastery at Christmas. In a tweet, Francis later repeated the request to pray for Benedict. The fact that he was “very ill” was no longer in the post.

Vatican circles give an assessment of Benedict’s condition: have you had breathing problems for days?

Update from December 28, 2:30 p.m.: The state of health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. According to a report by the Italian news agency Ansa, the situation had already deteriorated before Christmas. As Ansa reported on Wednesday, citing qualified circles, the 95-year-old had breathing problems in the days before Christmas. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

Update from December 28, 1 p.m.: Even high-ranking German clergy are concerned about the reports about Benedict XIV’s condition. He received the news “with great concern,” explained Regensburg’s Bishop Rudolf Vorderholzer. He joined the request to pray for the ex-Pope, as the Regensburg diocese announced on Wednesday. Even before Companions and clergy had expressed concern.

Benedict’s condition has “deteriorated”: Francis rushes to his predecessor

Update from December 28, 12:45 p.m.: After his call for prayers for his predecessor Benedict XVI, Pope Francis personally visited the emeritus pontiff. Francis went to the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, according to the Italian newspaper la Republica. “We pray together with him for the Pope Emeritus,” he added.

Update from December 28, 11:44 am: The state of health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. has deteriorated in the past few hours. This was announced by Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Holy See. However, he added that the situation was “under control for the moment”. She is constantly monitored by doctors.

Benedict XVI “very sick”: Pope Francis calls for prayers

First report from December 28th: Vatican City/Munich – Concerns about Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: Successor Francis called for a “special prayer” for Benedict at his general audience on Wednesday morning (December 28), several media reports unanimously. The Reuters news agency also reported on the statement. The 95-year-old was “very ill,” said the incumbent pontiff.

“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who is silently supporting the Church,” Francis said in Italian: “Let’s think of him. He is very ill, we ask the Lord to comfort him and support him to the end in this testimony of love for the Church.” The Pope did not give any further details.

Pope Benedict XVI: “The situation is certainly very serious”

An official statement from the Vatican was initially not available. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Reinhard Marx, said in Bad Tölz, Upper Bavaria, at the diocesan opening of the carol singers’ campaign in 2023 that he knew the news about Benedict’s condition. “But for us, we are united in prayer.” He last saw Benedict in September.

“The situation is certainly very serious,” said Benedict’s longtime companion and theologian Wolfgang Beinert. “But that’s not surprising for a man who’s approaching 100.” Until the beginning of the year, he still had correspondence with Benedict, said the emeritus professor of theology. However, he did not reply to a letter on his birthday in April.

Pope Benedict XVI “very ill”: 95-year-old has been severely weakened for months

Born in Bavaria, Benedikt, who was called Joseph Ratzinger before his election as Pope, has lived relatively isolated in a monastery in the Vatican since resigning in 2013. For months it has been said that Benedict is physically weak and can hardly speak. Mentally, however, he is fit according to the circumstances. Benedict also received visitors at irregular intervals. He is cared for by his long-time companion Georg Gänswein and nuns. In 2020, Benedikt had visited his sick brother in Bavaria.

Benedict is the oldest pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIII was 93 years old – but in office and with dignity. (fn)