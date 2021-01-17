The Ministry of Health has confirmed three new cases of the British variant in patients suffering from coronavirus, with which there are 4 located in the Region. All the cases had traveled from the UK to Murcia in the last two weeks of December.

The notification process to the Ministry of Health was launched due to the epidemiological suspicion of 10 cases, at which time the Microbiology Services of the Region of Murcia sent the sample to the National Center for Microbiology, which confirmed that 4 of them correspond to this strain. Public Health works in the study and tracing of the contacts of these cases, with the established protocol.

The first case of this coronavirus mutation in the Region of Murcia was detected on January 8. He was a 25-year-old man who habitually resides in the United Kingdom and who had traveled to the Community to spend the Christmas holidays. After testing positive for Covid, and on suspicion due to his residence in the United Kingdom, Health sent the sample to the National Center for Microbiology, which confirmed that it was the British strain.

This strain appears to spread more easily, although there is no evidence that it causes more serious clinical conditions. However, the Ministry recalls the importance of maintaining maximum prudence and responsibility, respecting at all times the current measures, as well as those of distancing and hygiene. If you have any symptoms or suspicions, contact 900 12 12 12.