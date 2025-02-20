Ask the establishments to check their lots and, in case of coinciding with those of these products, they withdraw them

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), under the Ministry of Health, has reported Thursday that it has detected counterfeit units of several models of condoms of the Durex brand that were on sale in a commercial establishment in Barcelona.

According to the AEMPS in a note, the company Reckitt Benckiser Healhtcare, SA, distributor of the brand in Spain, has confirmed that the products use obsolete lot numbers and repeatedly in several models.

These are the affected models and lots:

Classic model. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02

Elite model. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02

Model excites Ribbed. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02

Extra Safe Model Presentation of 3 units. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02

Jeans model. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02

Mutual Climax Model. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02

Extra Safe Model Presentation of 12 units. Lot 1000483808. Expiration 2028-02

Tickle Me Model. Lot 1000408758. Expiration 2028-02

Toghether model. Lot 1000587102. Expiration 2023-03 and 2028-02

Health urges users to check the lots and expiration dates of condoms in case they have any of these models. In case of coinciding with the aforementioned, calls not to use them.









It also asks distributors and commercial premises to check if they have any of these products and, in case of coinciding with the lots and expiration dates that are mentioned, they withdraw from the sale. If they do not coincide but due to any characteristic it leads to suspicions that the condoms are falsified, the AEMPS claims that the shops contact the distributor.