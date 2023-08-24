“Considering that moles must be kept under control all year round, it must be said that with the warm season a greater exposure of the skin to the sun’s rays returns. Consequently it is easier to notice on our skin pigmentary moles or lesions that had remained hidden during the winter and we had never seen or that we did not remember had that type of morphological characteristics. So, when you return from vacation, it’s a good idea to have your moles mapped if you haven’t done it before”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Giuseppe Argenziano, president of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (Sidemast), according to whom “prevention, in this as in many other cases, can make the difference”.

Exposure to the sun’s rays during the hottest hours and without adequate protection with sunscreens could affect the development of moles and lesions, especially “if you have pale skin and are subject to burns” underlines Argenziano who is a professor full professor of Dermatology at the University of Campania ‘Luigi Vanvitelli’. That’s why every year, after the summer season, a check-up with a dermatologist is recommended. “The mapping of moles should be performed periodically, at least once a year – he recommends – but not necessarily on the eve of the summer. The advice is to be visited by the dermatologist specialist over the 12 months. After the summer, if c ‘was a skin burn or an infection linked to traumatic factors, it is good not to hesitate and get checked out”.

With dark or light skin, it makes no difference, those with many moles “must pay the utmost attention – warns the president of Sidemast – exposing themselves to the sun’s rays early in the morning and no later than 11 and in the afternoon after 17, the canons of children, applying the most suitable sunscreen for one’s skin type”. But when is mole mapping necessary? “If you have many moles, if one or more of them have a diameter greater than 6 mm, if you have noticed the appearance of new moles – comments Argenziano – And again: if you notice that an old mole is changing, if you are familiar with skin neoplasms, if you have giant congenital nevi and if you notice changes in your moles during pregnancy”.