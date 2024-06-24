Over 300 thousand Italians deal with vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disease that goes beyond the skin: it is associated with other systemic diseases, anxiety and depression, isolation, stress, stigma and expenses for the purchase of poorly effective products, in waiting for truly conclusive therapies. However, “for these patients, finally after 35-40 years we have the first drug dedicated to vitiligo. It is a topical drug that acts on very particular receptors and this is very important both for the therapeutic results, but also because it is the first time that we have a drug in which the indication is specific for a pathology”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Andrea Paro Vidolin, head of the Photodermatology Center at the Israelite Hospital in Rome, on the eve of World Vitiligo Day, scheduled for tomorrow 25 June.

This chronic condition has a “social and psychological impact that makes it something more than an aesthetic problem – explains Paro Vidolin – Naturally there are well-established therapies which are mainly narrow band UVB phototherapy, therefore total body cabins for extensions greater than vitiligo, phototherapy with excimer laser (targeted phototherapy) which offers the possibility of selectively irradiating the patches and these therapies can also be associated. Very interesting recent studies confirm the effectiveness of the association total body therapies and the association between phototherapy and the drug can even be even more advantageous.”

Thanks to model Winnie Harlow, also known as the modern face of vitiligo, who has repeatedly stated that “vitiligo is simply another difference like small ears or freckles”, the “disease has also become social”, she points out the expert. “More must always be done for this pathology which certainly creates huge psychological problems for patients, especially in adolescents – warns Paro Vidolin – therefore we must always do more, make it more and more known also through social media, even if the visit from specialist is absolutely essential.” Precisely to raise public awareness of the disease, on Sunday 30 June, as every year, as part of World Vitiligo Day, “at the Israeli hospital Isola Tiberina we will hold an Open Day dedicated to this pathology with free visits for patients and a conference to illustrate all the new treatments for vitiligo”, he concludes.