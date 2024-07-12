Against atopic dermatitis, “the so-called Jak-inhibitor drugs” reduce the inflammatory process by blocking “the cytokine signal” which “can no longer carry out their harmful action on the epidermal tissue”. Patients return “to a normal life, without the problems of itching, redness and discomfort”. These therapies “are able, very often, to determine a complete remission, or almost, of all the symptoms”. This is how Vito Di Lernia, head of the Simple Structure of Immunological Dermatology ASL Reggio Emilia with Adnkronos Salute takes stock of the disease that affects “about 5-7% of the adult population and even 20% of the pediatric population”.