Mayor of SP participated in a meeting of the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories, where he received the “Healthy São Paulo Action Guide”

The mayor of São Paulo and pre-candidate for re-election, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said this Thursday (18.Jul.2024), during a visit to the SindHosp (Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories), that health depends directly on finances.

Nunes spoke about the government’s main measures regarding public health in the capital of São Paulo. He was received by the president of Fehoesp (Federation of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo)/Sindhosp, Francisco Balestrin. He was given the “Healthy São Paulo Action Guide” – a manual prepared by union professionals with recommendations for municipal measures.

At the event, the current mayor also argued that the Pension Reform was important to ensure the retirement of future beneficiaries. In addition, he opposed the change in the tax system, which is being regulated by the National Congress, and said that São Paulo is “in adaptation” to adapt to the increase in taxes.

Regarding Cracolândia, considered a mental health problem and a central theme of the municipal elections, Nunes stated that he seeks to solve the problem by arresting drug traffickers, strengthening the police and encouraging rehabilitation programs for users. He said that there is no deadline for the issue to be resolved.

The mayor highlighted the importance of collaboration in joint actions with the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans). Earlier, he confirmed that he invited the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Tarcísio for the MDB event that should confirm his candidacy, on August 3.