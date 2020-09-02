WORLD: The Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck recently said that 20,000 new cases are still feasible every day. Would you agree with that?

Frank Renken: A tenfold increase in new infections in Dortmund today would mean that we would have around 150 new infections every day and would have to contact around 1000 people in the area and, if necessary, make quarantine decisions. And that every day. That would be a seven-day incidence of 175 per 100,000 population. For various reasons, I think that is practically no longer affordable. And in the cold season there will be an increase again.

WORLD: Which people are currently infected particularly often?