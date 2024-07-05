The agency remained active for 142 days, to promote responses to the epidemiological situations of arboviruses

O Ministry of Health closed the activities of COE (Public Health Emergency Operations Center for Dengue and other Arboviruses). Installed in February 2024 due to the explosion of dengue cases in the country, the center remained active for 142 days, to promote a coordinated response, integrating the ministry’s actions with those of the States.

“Once the emergency situation has been overcome, the Ministry of Health is maintaining intensive surveillance of arboviruses and is working on planning to prevent new epidemics in the country.”, the ministry said.

Among the main actions carried out within the scope of the COE are:

technical visits for local support in the following states: Goiás, Paraná, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo, Amapá, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia and Acre;

support from the National Force of the SUS (Unified Health System) in the Federal District and in the indigenous territories of Guarita (RS) and Xapecozinho (SC);

epidemiological and entomological investigation in municipalities with detectable cases of Oropouche fever in the following states: Amazonas, Acre, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Bahia; and

epidemiological surveillance platform for arboviruses in indigenous areas.

In a statement, the ministry reported that, with the closure of the COE, it reactivated the National Arbovirus Room, which is once again operating permanently in the monitoring and confrontation of cases of dengue, chikungunya, zika and Oropouche fever.

Also according to the statement, the ministry is working on the construction of the Dengue and other Arboviruses Confrontation Plan 2024/2025, based on health surveillance, clinical management, organization of health services, vector control, knowledge gaps for research financing, communication and social mobilization.

Representatives of international organizations, researchers, managers and civil society, as well as the ministry itself, are participating in the development of the plan. The proposal is to present a set of actions to be implemented in the short, medium and long term.

“Recent years have been marked by significant climate change. As a result, around 90 countries have seen an increase in the number of suspected dengue cases. The effects of meteorological anomalies, the country’s large territorial extension and high population density have put Brazil in a negative position in absolute numbers.“, he said.

“However, studies by the World Health Organization (WHO) show that, proportionally, other countries showed increases greater than that observed in Brazil in relation to the same period in 2023, such as Mexico, Paraguay and the Caribbean sub-region.”.

With information from Brazil Agency.