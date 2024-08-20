Chihuahua.- According to the State Government’s Health Secretariat, in the last five years a total of 3,266 cases of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) have been recorded in the municipalities of the south-central region, the most recurrent being urogenital candidiasis, acquired syphilis and urogenital trichomoniasis.

It should be noted that of the total cases in the region, 65.9 percent of the diseases are found in Delicias, that is, 2,154 records; followed by Camargo, with 439; Meoqui, with 239; Saucillo, with 222; Rosales, with 78; La Cruz, with 55; San Francisco de Concho (SFC), with 46 and Julimes, with 33.

Of urogenital candidiasis, the disease with the highest number of cases in the region, from 2019 to 2024, there were 1,822 in Delicias; 205 in Camargo; 160 in Saucillo; 150 in Meoqui; 43 in Rosales; 42 in La Cruz; 27 in SFC; and 13 in Julimes.

For acquired syphilis, in the same period of time: In Camargo, 100; Delicias, 57; Saucillo, 10; La Cruz, 6; SFC, 4 and Meoqui, 2. Regarding urogenital trichomoniasis, in Delicias, 121; Camargo, 77; Meoqui, 37; Saucillo, 27; Rosales, 16; SFC, 7; La Cruz, 3 and Julimes, 2.

Of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), in Delicias with 6; Camargo, 30; Julimes, 14; Meoqui, 26; Rosales, 12; Saucillo, 6; SFC, 5 and La Cruz, 1. Of genital herpes, in Delicias, 70; in Camargo, 40; Meoqui, 19; Saucillo, 12; Rosales,7; Julimes 3; SFC, 2 and La Cruz, 1.

The agency invited citizens to visit the Ambulatory Center for the Prevention and Care of AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (Capasits), which offers rapid detection tests to the population, which provide a diagnosis in ten minutes and have the advantage of being able to be done in the field, in campaigns outside of these centers.

In addition to mentioning that a preventive measure is to use a male or female condom in every sexual relationship and if you have a sexual partner and one of the two has acquired an STI, it is important to get treatment at the same time to avoid reinfection, since at first glance you cannot tell if a person suffers from any of these diseases.