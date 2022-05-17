The internal medicine doctor “is the hospital specialist par excellence: in terms of knowledge and training, we are used to managing patients with significant complexity on which acute diseases are grafted”, explains Franco Dentali, president of the Federation of associations of internal hospital managers (Fadoi). The aging of the population places the internist as a reference “at the hospital level, but also at a territorial level – he adds – for a collaboration with the general practitioner” on the management of “complex patients”, elderly and with multiple chronic diseases. Thanks to investments in healthcare, to “organizational and training improvements” and, with the help of technology, “internists – concludes Dentali – are at the forefront of taking care of patients with complexity”.