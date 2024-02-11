Health | Denmark wants all adults to become organ donors

of Denmark the government plans to change the law, with which all citizens of legal age will automatically become organ donors. Currently, only those who have separately registered for it are on the list of organ donors.

If the change goes through, Danes will have to declare separately if they do not want their organs to be used after their death.

The change would bring Denmark in line with Finland and many other European countries. In Finland, it is assumed that the deceased who is suitable for organ transplantation has agreed to the donation of his or her organs, unless it is known that he or she refused it during his or her lifetime.

of Denmark of the prime minister by Mette Frederiksen according to the purpose of the change is to make more organs available for organ transplants.

“More than 400 Danes are on the waiting list to get a new organ. Unfortunately, last year almost 30 people on the list died, and we want to avoid those deaths by getting more people to become organ donors,” Frederiksen told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation of DR by.

Currently, about two-thirds of Danes have indicated whether they want their organs to be used or not. Foreign minister by Lars Løkke Rasmussen according to which it would be important to increase this share.

“When the Danes are asked about it, the support is extensive, but many still find it difficult to make a decision. We believe that if we turn things around so that a person is automatically on the list, it will make many people active.”

Government emphasizes that people would always have the option to get off the list of organ donors. The relatives of the deceased could also decide that their organs may not be used.

The plan will also face opposition. The Danish Ethics Council issued a recommendation last year, according to which there is no reason to change the current policy regarding organ donation.

According to the Ethics Council, the right to decide about one's own body is an important principle of health care. Experts have also pointed out that there are no clear differences between countries in the number of organ donations, regardless of whether people are automatically organ donors or not.

However, the Danish government says it does not want to force its proposal through. According to Frederiksen, the purpose is to arouse a broad discussion on the matter.

Last year, 113 Danes donated their organs after death.