





Archive image. Mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia are released as a shield against dengue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 29, 2017. AFP – APU GOMES

Medellín, Bello and Itagüí have gone six years without a major dengue outbreak, at a time of crisis throughout Latin America due to the rise of this disease. In part it could be thanks to an innovative strategy by the World Mosquito Program, which instead of combating flying insects, modifies them. When infected with the Wolbachia bacteria, harmless to insects, they cannot transmit dengue, Zika or chikungunya,