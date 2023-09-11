“The connections between air pollution and the worsening of chronic lung diseases have been brought to light. Air quality therefore has an impact on the respiratory well-being of people with lung diseases.” These are the words of Carmen Dell’Anna, Head of Global Medical Affairs of the Chiesi Group, on the sidelines of the conference “Lung health inequality: patients’ perspectives on the impact of climate change on respiratory well-being”, during which the results were illustrated of the report “Cleaner air, freer lungs, better lives: discovering the intersection between air quality, health inequalities and lung health”, published by Economist Impact and supported by Chiesi.