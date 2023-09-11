“Chiesi’s commitment is very strong in terms of creating value for patients, caregivers and their communities and for the environment”. Carmen Dell’Anna, Head of Global Medical Affairs of the Chiesi Group, said this on the sidelines of the conference “Inequality of lung health: patients’ perspectives on the impact of climate change on respiratory well-being”, during which the results of the report “Cleaner air, freer lungs, better lives: discovering the intersection between air quality, health inequalities and lung health”, published by Economist Impact and supported by Chiesi.