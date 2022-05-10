“A very important bill because cancer not only affects the body but also the psyche of the patient who needs continuous support. It is wonderful to see that there is this response from the institutions. Today we presented the problems of the patients and this gave a strong impetus to the process to approve the bill “. Thus the clinical psychologist, Federico Della Rocca, on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the parliamentary intergroup “The strength and the smile”, born in support of cancer patients, held at the Chamber of Deputies. “The work of a psychotherapist is in the field and helps the patient from the very first injection of the chemo liquid. We work in front of the patient’s bed and there are a series of techniques to take into account a very particular situation in the field ”, he concluded.