“Health is a fundamental thing for our country and for the Italian economy. We ask that health, industrial and research policies are coordinated”. To say it Luca Del Vecchio, Digital policies and supply chains, Life sciences and research of Confindustria, speaking at the public meeting of Assosistema Confindustria entitled ‘The future of healthcare and the NHS in the light of the new Procurement Code and a new model of public purchases. Towards a new Spending Review?’.

“In recent years – he explains – we have realized that the National Health Service is not holding up and not only in terms of resources. It is a matter of health protection and without health there is no economy and it is also a matter of social stability which for us is a fundamental theme

“In the NHS – he recalls – there is a problem of human resources because people leave and it’s not that they leave the public to go to the private sector; in fact, even in the private sector there are no resources”.