Sanction of the value took place this Friday (May 12, 2023); funds were defined based on requirements to be fulfilled

The amount of R$ 7.3 billion sanctioned this Friday (May 12, 2023) by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is intended, according to a previous survey by the Palácio do Planalto, for at least 5,500 Brazilian municipalities from the 27 units Federal.

An official government statement released this Friday (May 12) states that the amounts have been defined “based on the calculation of the impact of the floor, carried out with technical support from the Ministry of Planning and Budget (MPO), which resulted in the amount of BRL 7.3 billion for 2023”.

The following criteria were also applied to the division: economic and regional profile of the cities to guarantee the receipt of a minimum percentage of resources; and a division correction factor, progressively benefiting locations with lower GDP (Gross Domestic Product) per capita.

“Taken together, these 2 instruments translate into a way to minimize the financial impact of implementing the nursing floor in municipalities with less economic capacity”, adds the institutional text.

The amounts, says Planalto, will be used to “complement the expenses of the own and affiliated SUS network, including philanthropic entities, with the payment of salaries”. However, the private initiative that provides public health services and Federal units have already stated that the contribution does not open a favorable scenario for the new floor, of R$ 4,750.00.

WHAT COMES NEXT

Mainly responsible for boosting the resources ratified by Congress and the president, the Ministry of Health argues that the FNS (National Health Fund) will make transfers to entities in 9 installments.

The managers “States, municipalities and the Federal District will have a period of 30 days to make the transfer to registered health establishments. Accountability on the application of these resources must be included in the Annual Management Report (RAG)”says the note.

The federal portfolio ordinance is published in extra edition of DOU (Official Gazette of the Union). Lula sanctioned the law, with the opening of special credit to support states and municipalities, on the day that the “National Nursing Day” is celebrated.

“Thus, we fulfill our duty to enable and guarantee the National Nursing Floor. I believe that your fight also involves other dimensions, such as the improvement of our health system, which also involves valuing the work of the category, the challenges of financing the Unified Health System (SUS), the improvement of working conditions. So I am sure we will be together on many of these fronts.”said Health Minister Nísia Trindade earlier.