Spain has officially exceeded two million coronavirus diagnoses this Thursday when very complicated weeks approach, admits the Ministry of Health. All the indicators that keep pace with the pandemic show a clear upward trend. With 42,360 new cases in the last two days (no new data were made public on Wednesday due to the Three Kings holiday), the 14-day incidence has taken a new jump to 321 positives per 100,000 inhabitants, 25 more than 48 hours ago. Hospitalizations have grown by 1,514 and admissions to the ICU by 134 patients. Meanwhile, the new deaths reported are 245.

Despite this, Health considers that the return to the classroom should not be jeopardized, which has already begun in some communities and which in others does not start until next Monday. “We do not recommend it,” said María José Sierra, head of the area of ​​the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), who replaced Fernando Simón at the press conference this Thursday on the evolution of the pandemic.

María José Sierra, the deputy director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES). On video, Spain has recorded two million cases since the start of the pandemicPHOTO: EFE / VIDEO: ATLAS

“It is one of the areas that has worked best, where there has been more control. There have been no outbreaks, ”Sierra recalled about the first trimester in schools, highlighting the enormous social and pedagogical impact of its closure. The head of the CCAES area has not hidden that it will be necessary to adopt new measures in the coming weeks and has suggested that there are other sectors that act as the engine of infections.

Similar arguments have been used when asked about whether it will be necessary to return to home confinement, as agreed by other countries such as the United Kingdom. “There are many measures to take before a harsh confinement,” he defended, before recalling that these partial restrictions “have already proven their effectiveness”, referring to the second wave. Spain then reached its peak on November 9 with 529 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, after which the incidence marked a marked decline until early December.

The significant increase in the incidence to 14 days occurs despite the fact that this Thursday and Friday will in all probability be the two days of the year in which this indicator is least reliable, since in the two weeks included there have been three holidays (Christmas , New Year and Kings), with their respective vespers. This has plunged the number of PCR tests and antigen tests carried out, which has gone from the 140,000 daily that were done in mid-December to about 110,000 in the week between December 28 and January 3, the last with complete data.

On the 4th, however, the pace grew again and 145,000 tests were carried out, a trend that will consolidate as the days go by. Next Monday, for example, there will only be two holidays in the 14 days analyzed (in addition to weekends), so the weight of these days in the indicator will decrease until it disappears on January 21.

The negative consequence of all this is that, with an upward trend in infections, positivity (the number of tests that detect the virus in the patient) has skyrocketed. If just 20 days ago this indicator was close to 8%, in the last week it climbed to 13.5% and on the 4th it was already 15.6%. Fewer tests are done and these tend to be done on people with the most symptoms, so the positivity grows, although experts have warned that there are many chains of contagion that escape.

“It is a trend that is worrying us,” said Sierra, who highlighted that in five communities the positivity already exceeds 15% weekly and in three, 20%. Furthermore, “among the suspected cases diagnosed in primary care, [la positividad] it is already close to 30% ”, he added.

Extremadura, with 717 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Balearic Islands, with 529; and Madrid, with 452, are the three communities with the highest incidence, while Asturias, Andalusia and the Canary Islands are the only ones that keep it below 200.

Admissions to hospitals and ICUs are a more objective indicator, which has registered a notable increase in the last 48 hours. In the first case, it has grown by 14,543 people and the beds installed in Spain are already occupied by covid patients by 11.9%, a percentage that rises to 24% if the places occupied in intensive care are taken into account (which there are already 2,307).

Sierra has confirmed the detection in Spain of about fifty cases of the new variant of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom, while there are many more under study.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease