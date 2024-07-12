“We are convinced that even in a time of great technological advancement, people are irreplaceable because they are endowed with empathy and human intelligence, which cannot be replicated. In fact, people are at the center of our entire corporate strategy”. These are the words of Cosimo De Nigris, HR director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Italia, participating in the meeting ‘Human intelligence: people first’, dedicated to the role that human resources have and will have in designing the organizations of tomorrow. The talk is part of the broader initiative ‘Johnson & Johnson Week, Together towards the medicine of the future’, now in its third edition and held at the new Milan headquarters of the pharmaceutical company. A week of events and meetings with clinicians, patient associations, institutions, universities and research centers designed to imagine the next evolutions of Italian healthcare.