“Olaparib is certainly a drug that changes the natural history of these diseases, presenting us with the possibility of significantly increasing recovery rates.” This was stated by Michelino De Laurentiis, director of the Department of Senological and Thoraco-Pulmonary Oncology, National Cancer Institute IRCCS Fondazione ‘G. Pascale’ of Naples, on the sidelines of the press conference in which the new era in the treatment of hereditary forms of breast cancer was discussed, in particular in the presence of mutation of the BRCA genes, thanks to a targeted therapy, olaparib, of which the AIFA has approved its reimbursement.