“With the technology developed in the Siena center, vaccines can be developed against bacterial infections caused by bacteria that develop resistance to antibiotics. Also a center dedicated to vaccines to prevent endemic infections in low-income countries.” This was stated by Ennio De Gregorio, CEO of GSK Vaccines, on the occasion of the conference “InnovaCtion: research, innovation and change for the health of the future” promoted by GSK.
#Health #Gregorio #GSK #Vaccines #development #meningococcal #meningitis #Siena