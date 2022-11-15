The Earth already has more than 8 billion inhabitants and the United Nations declared November 15 as the ‘Day of the Eight Billion’. A growth that is due, in part, to increased life expectancy, a reduction in maternal and child deaths, and more efficient health systems. Although the world population is increasing, it must be remembered that the growth rate has been slowing since 1964. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, 45% fewer children were born than in 2015.

#Health #Day #million #population #lives #countries #fertility #rates