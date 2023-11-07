“We recommend vaccination for children as the flu sometimes causes complications such as ear infections, pneumonia and above all all the related effects such as parents’ absence from work”. Thus, Antonio D’Avino, national president of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp), on the sidelines of the presentation event of the research “The influenza vaccine: awareness, beliefs, behavior of Italians” commissioned by Viatris to IQVIA and conducted in recent months on a sample of 1,000 people.