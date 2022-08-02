Meta may have stored and used sensitive health data of Facebook users without their permission, according to two class actions that are about to be filed in California, where Zuckerberg’s company allegedly violated the state’s Invasion of Privacy Act several times. The private data would be passed through Pixel, a Meta tool that can be integrated into any site and which serves to monitor visitor activities. Some hospitals, using it, would have knowingly given Meta access to data that the company would have re-used for commercial purposes without the explicit permission of patients: this is a considerable number of medical records, details of appointments with doctors and other sensitive elements.

In one of the lawsuits, Pixel allegedly collected data from UC San Francisco and Dignity Health portals to offer advertisements related to heart and bone health problems. The second is even broader and claims that at least 664 portals would have passed private data to Facebook through Pixel. Hospitals would also be guilty, as if the allegations turned out to be true they would have integrated a potentially dangerous plugin for patient privacy. The lawsuits will not necessarily become class action, but if Meta is found guilty she could be forced to compensate a large number of people.