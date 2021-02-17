In the last week of January, Spain moved around 40,000 new infections of covid-19 every day. On the first of February, it did so at 30,000. Between the 8th and 12th of this month, the figure for each day was between 15,000 and 20,000. And this week the signs point to the number of cases detected being around 10,000. At least, that happened on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Ministry of Health registered 10,829 new cases of the coronavirus, a slight rebound compared to the previous day (10,657), but at the same time a figure that suggests that the ceiling of contagions will no longer be in the sky but in figures that, while still enormous, are seen as more manageable for the health system.

In any case, the numbers of the pandemic do not stop growing in Spain. According to the latest official Health statistics, there are already 3,107,172 people infected by the coronavirus, although in reality the country already exceeds six million, according to data from the study by smost recent eroprevalence and to the daily information provided by the department of Minister Carolina Darias.

But the number of infections being relatively good, the best news of the day comes in the death table. Health reported 337 deaths yesterday. Since January 15, more than a month ago, the ministry did not calculate such a low figure (then there were 235). During the last month, Spain has managed a daily death toll of 500, with a peak of 766 on February 9 that reminded us of the worst days of the pandemic, to late March and early April. Since then, the official number of deceased with a positive test is 66,316 although the real number, according to the National Institute of Statistics and the MoMo Report, is around 85,000.

All in all, and being an extremely high number, the 337 deaths this Wednesday suggest that the most dramatic consequences of the rebound in Christmas infections, which has resulted in a large increase in deaths, have already been overcome.

In the same way, the accumulated incidents of 900 cases seem to have been left behind, a figure that was touched on January 27, and which showed how the pandemic was out of any control. This Wednesday, just 20 days later, Spain registered 349 infections per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, 36 points less than on Monday and almost 150 less than last Friday, when it dropped below 500 cases for the first time since January 13. Even so, as in all the statistics offered by the Ministry of Health, the decrease does not hide that Spain is still well above the 250 cases that the Interterritorial Health Council considers ‘extreme risk’.

By territories, only Melilla, with 550 infections, it is above 500. After the autonomous city are Madrid (489), Ceuta (443), Castilla y León (419), Andalusia (414) and the Valencian Community (406). On the contrary, the Canary Islands continue to be the one with the lowest incidence in the whole country (125), but there are already several communities that do not reach 250 cases of ‘extreme risk’: Balearic Islands (152), Extremadura (183), Cantabria (203), Murcia (227) and Navarra (239).

As in recent weeks, hospital pressure continues to decline. Covid patients in hospitals are 18,322 and occupy 14.34% of total beds, while 3,909 patients are in intensive care units, which represent 36.12% of the total of these services. Likewise, the speed of the fall has increased: in both tables, more than three points less than on Friday, a decrease that is also observed in the rate of positivity, which tenth to tenth is moving away for good from 10%: yesterday it marked the 8.16%.