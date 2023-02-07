Manufacturers of non-stick pans and water-repellent rainwear will probably soon have to look for alternative raw materials. A proposal made public today by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) aims to ban tens of thousands of types of PFAS.

The proposal for a ban is an initiative of five countries, including the Netherlands. Scientists from RIVM explained their plans today in Brussels. A ban on so-called poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances should stop further spread in the environment, plants, animals and humans.

PFAS compounds have proven their worth in countless applications. The Teflon non-stick coating is perhaps the best-known example, just like the substance that makes clothing rainproof. But they are also present in cosmetics, medical devices, pesticides and foam from fire extinguishers.

"The biggest concern about PFAS," according to the proposal from the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, "is that the substances hardly disintegrate." They remain in our environment much longer than we accept from chemicals. Once they are in the environment or surface water, they can hardly be removed.

Health costs

In addition, some of the substances are pathogenic. Research has shown that they remain in the human body. “That will irrevocably lead to negative effects,” according to the scientists. An earlier report by the Nordic Council, an interparliamentary collaboration of Scandinavian countries, estimated the annual health costs in Europe due to PFAS in 2019 at 52 to 84 billion euros.

The proposed ban on PFAS covers the production, use, but also the import of these man-made substances. Manufacturers are given one and a half years to a maximum of twelve years to come up with alternatives for the raw material in their products.

The proposed ban on PFAS covers the production, use, but also the import of these man-made substances. Manufacturers are given one and a half years to a maximum of twelve years to come up with alternatives for the raw material in their products.

In the case of medicines for humans and animals, and in the case of crop protection for plants in agriculture and horticulture, it must be examined to what extent PFAS can be completely banned. This year, stakeholders will have six months to respond to the proposal. Ultimately, it goes to the European Commission to legislate.