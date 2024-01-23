“With our crowdfunding platform we have been alongside MSD for 5 years to create welfare projects to support the disabled, people in difficulty, women victims of violence and mistreatment. Objective: remove social barriers, involving new generations. The projects supported on MSD's CrowdCaring platform offer experiences that are perhaps difficult to live such as a motorbike ride for a blind person, rather than a swim or a sailing boat ride for those who cannot walk”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Paola D'Agostino, legal representative of Eppela, the main Italian crowdfunding platform, speaking today in Rome at the event for the 5 years of MSD CrowdCaring.

Among the projects supported by the Eppela platform and presented on the occasion of the celebratory event there is for example “A suitcase to start over thanks to you” promoted by Liberazione e Speranza Società Cooperativa Sociale: the suitcase contains a basic necessities and care kit ( including underwear, personal hygiene products, clothes, 100 euro prepaid shopping card) for women who ask for help from the anti-violence centers of Novara and Vercelli. A concrete and important gesture because the suitcase is a symbol of a new 'journey' that the woman has decided to undertake towards reclaiming her self-esteem and independence. In support of 65 women, this time survivors of trafficking and sexual and labor exploitation, the “Libere da, Libere per” project, promoted by the Differenza Donna association to guarantee them immediate protection, access to health, justice and social reintegration and working.

The “W Onde R – When the radio goes wow!” project, however, looks to the new generations. the project promoted to support the potential of the young inhabitants of Laurentino 38, a difficult neighborhood in Rome, building together a path of growth and training through a versatile and dynamic expressive medium such as the radio.