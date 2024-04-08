Cystitis is a common inflammation of the bladder that predominantly affects women (1 in 4 has a recurrence of cystitis within six months of the first episode), with more than half of the female population experiencing at least one episode of cystitis in their lives. Most often it is a disorder of bacterial origin, which gives rise to annoying symptoms, including pain or burning during urination, continuous need to empty the bladder, suprapubic pain and sometimes blood loss in the urine.

For this reason, on the occasion of the ninth edition of National Women's Health Day, which will be held on April 22nd, Prodeco Pharma, an Italian company that operates internationally in the field of natural medicine, confirms its commitment to well-being and women's health through a series of dedicated initiatives. With the “Amica delle Donne” project, launched in 2021 in collaboration with the Onda Foundation, a national observatory on women's and gender health, Prodeco Pharma aims to promote women's psychophysical well-being, bringing more and more women closer to prevention and a healthy lifestyle . This initiative – according to a note – is integrated into the company's strategic framework on sustainability, which is committed to promoting people's health and disseminating a holistic and natural approach to well-being, in line with the Sustainable Development Objective 3 of the 'United Nations Agenda 2030.

Through a large network of pharmacies, parapharmacies and herbalists throughout Italy and a dedicated web portal – the note details – the initiative offers specialized consultancy services, food plans designed for the different therapeutic areas, training events and advice for choosing the phytotherapeutic solution best suited to everyone's needs, acting as a point of reference alongside women in the different stages of life. From 15 to 30 April, as part of the “Pink Agenda for women's prevention” campaign, more than 1,500 pharmacies, parapharmacies and herbalist's shops of the “Amica delle Donne” network throughout the national territory will activate a service dedicated to the prevention of gynecological health female and cystitis. The free “Urinary Tract Infection” test will be distributed, while supplies last, which allows you to monitor any urinary tract infections, and pharmacists will offer advice and dietary guide plans specifically designed for cystitis disorders.

“Cystitis and urinary tract infections often occur due to incorrect eating and behavioral habits or the improper use of antibiotics – states Giovanna Rossi, gynecologist and president of the Agorà Center for Women's Health in Bologna – the data show that a one in four women has a recurrence of cystitis within six months of the first episode and 30% of women with acute cystitis develop a recurrent form with more than three episodes per year. Important numbers that make it clear how fundamental it is to intervene in prevention, educating on correct lifestyles. Remedies of natural origin can also offer precious support, with emollient and soothing effects that contribute to re-establishing the microbial balance of the organism”.

Prodeco Pharma's commitment to women's health – we read in the note – also continues with the support of Fondazione Onda during the H-Week, from 18 to 24 April, during which over 350 Bollini Rosa hospitals will offer free services clinical, diagnostic and informative in the main therapeutic areas, in the name of prevention and treatment for women.

“At Prodeco Pharma we care about the well-being of women in all stages of life, from puberty to menopause and pregnancy. Through our initiatives we want to increase awareness of women's issues and provide concrete support – underlines Giovanni Catania, deputy general director of Prodeco Pharma – All our partnerships are guided by an alignment of values, a strong focus on process ethics and sustainability , as an integral part of our ESG strategy. An example of this is our Amica delle Donne network through which we will launch various free initiatives during the year, such as the cystitis screening in April, the analysis of the venous circulation of the legs from May to July and some checkup days for the monitoring of a series of important parameters for women's health, such as body mass index, hydration level and postural quality with the involvement of a nutritional biologist”. For more information on the initiative and the network of pharmacies, parapharmacies and herbalist shops participating in the project: https://www.amicadelledonne.it/il-progetto-amica-delle-donne/.