Illustration two euro coins. (JEAN-LUC FLEMAL / MAXPPP)

In France, the public deficit is soaring this year 2020, more than 11% of GDP, because of the coronavirus crisis. The executive has indicated that he wanted to reduce the public deficit to 6.7% next year during the presentation, Monday, September 28, of the budget for 2021 and the 100 billion euro stimulus plan. Is budgetary rigor still relevant in Europe when all the States support their economies by spending billions of euros? To answer this question, direction Berlin, Brussels and London.

Germany puts aside budgetary austerity but for a while

For the 2021 budget, Germany is based on budgetary rigor like France. And this is not so common across the Rhine, it is even the first time since 2011. Berlin allows itself a violation of the constitution which provides for a debt brake, the deficit is almost prohibited with no more than 0 , 35%. Thanks to this, and therefore to very limited investments, the country has continued to accumulate budget surpluses over the past five years which have enabled it to finance one of the most generous economic support plans in the world. Hence the interest in knowing how to reduce your debt when the economy is doing well.

As in 2020, the 2021 budget plunges into the red. Deficits are widening everywhere as well as on the rest of the European continent. Berlin has contracted a record amount of 217 billion euros in debt and still 96 billion in the 2021 accounts. For 2022, after the elections, the Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholz promises only 6 billion euros in debt. A “return to normal” which would be in the nails of this constitutional rule. The Minister of Finance must also go and explain these very large expenses to Parliament on Tuesday.

The members of the Bundestag must indeed approve breaking the rule, which in Germany is something of the order of the taboo. In any case, the year 2020 will have clearly marked a turning point that has subjugated economists. The country, faced with the disastrous consequences of this health crisis on employment and businesses, has shattered budgetary austerity. A software change, but for how long? In front of the deputies on Tuesday, Olaf Scholz will explain to convince them that it is a historic and exceptional situation which is not intended to settle in the long term and to make of Germany a country too spendthrift.

The EU participates in the recovery plans but under conditions

These German or French stimulus plans will not be financed only by national debt. For France, 40% of the 100 billion euros will be provided by Europe. The European Union will collectively go into debt, but this loan is intended to be repaid in the long term, not by European citizens, but by new own resources. In any case, this is what France hopes for with, for example, a carbon tax mechanism at the borders of the European Union or a tax on large digital companies. “who do not pay their fair contribution to Europe” as recalled on Sunday in the newspaper The echoes the Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune.

These taxes would bring in more than 10 billion euros per year, he explains. This would make it possible to repay the large European loan of 750 billion euros over 30 years. It remains to be collectively agreed but it is on the right track, according to the Secretary of State.

Europe will therefore put its hand in its pocket and finance part of the recovery plans. But under certain conditions: the plans prepared by the 27 must include 37% of expenditure linked to climate change, and at least 20% relating to digital. Bercy claims to be in the nails. For example, of the 11 billion dedicated to transport, the French government is promising 4.7 billion in favor of the SNCF to develop in particular freight and night trains which are one of the priorities of the European Green Pact. Bercy also plans two billion for green hydrogen by 2022 in accordance with the EU strategy. All of this will of course be scrutinized by the European Commission.

UK cuts back on worker aid

The British government had planned a major stimulus plan, it was finally a plan to safeguard jobs that was announced. Backwards and at least for the executive, in this country where liberalism takes precedence. “I cannot save all the businesses, I cannot save all the jobs”, explained Finance Minister Rishi Sunak who set the tone by announcing his plan. The minister’s message is that he is doing what he can, given the circumstances and to avoid an explosion in unemployment, but that he is tightening the purse strings.

In the UK, until now, with the short-time working program put in place at the start of the crisis, an employee could receive up to 80% of his salary while staying at home. From next month, he will have to work at least a third of his usual hours, the state will provide 22% of his salary and the employer 55%. “As the economy reopens, it is fundamentally wrong to keep people in jobs that only exist because of short-time working, said Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. We need to create new opportunities and allow the economy to grow, which means helping people find viable jobs that offer real security. “

The partial unemployment plan has already cost the state £ 190 billion. The government is downsizing. But we know that this means layoffs to come in large numbers as of November. However, even with this limited envelope, the government is criticized by some Conservatives who fear higher taxes to offset spending.