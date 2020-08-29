On the sidewalk of a Parisian boulevard, a small group of tourists listens attentively to Chloé Mercion, a guide for 9 years. These free visits organized by the town hall are an opportunity for her to maintain a minimum of activity. Like 4,000 guides in France, Chloé has seen her workload drastically reduced because of the health crisis. The time is no longer for group discovery, and tourists are no longer there.

The unions of professional guides have been demonstrating all summer to try to make the voice of a profession on the edge of the abyss heard. “I did not think that in a few months without activity, we could fall so much into precariousness. I have colleagues who ask for restaurant tickets, food vouchers and RSA because they find themselves without income”, relates Chloé Mercion. This summer, despite an envelope of 18 billion euros granted to the tourism sector, 41% of tour guides will receive no state aid.

