The aid of 150 euros announced on Wednesday October 14 by Emmanuel Macron is rather well received by the recipients of the RSA. “It’s better than nothing. It’s not enough, but if we have that, anyway, it can help”, comments a woman in a center of the Restos du Heart. In the next six weeks, each person receiving RSA will receive 150 euros, then an additional 100 euros per child. APL beneficiaries will also receive 100 euros more, from the first child.

However, the number of food aid applicants is exploding: it has increased by 45% since March 2020. “We tap into the stocks that were not at all made to accommodate so many people”, explains Murielle Dappe, manager of the Restos du Heart in Asnières (Hauts-de-Seine). For the Abbé Pierre Foundation, the aid is insufficient. Its general delegate, Christophe Robert, asked in fact “an increase of 100 euros in RSA per month”, and its opening “to young people under 25”.

