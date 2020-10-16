Faced with the curfew that will come into effect on the night of Friday October 16 to Saturday October 17, tens of thousands of companies are worried. A situation that Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy fully understands: “These new measures give them the effect of a cold shower”, he concedes. However, the State intends to strengthen the solidarity fund and put on the table an additional billion euros to help them.

For example, in curfew areas, from a 50% loss in turnover, all companies with less than 50 employees can receive aid up to 1,500 euros. “A safety net”, according to the minister. In addition, for the whole of France, 10,000 euros in aid may be received by companies in the event of a 50% drop in their turnover, against 70% previously.

