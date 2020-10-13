A defense council dedicated to the coronavirus crisis takes place on Tuesday, October 13. The government should decide to strengthen health restriction measures. A curfew would be considered in particular, perhaps at 8 p.m., 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., in the most exposed sectors, including Paris or the Île-de-France region. A particularly anxiety-provoking measure, according to France Télévisions journalist Arnaud Moreau.

Another hypothesis was raised Monday morning on France Info radio by Jean Castex, that of a localized reconfinement. Private meetings are indeed more difficult to contain than those in the public space, which the government had already regulated with the closure of bars in certain cities particularly exposed to the Covid-19 epidemic. Emmanuel Macron is due to speak Wednesday evening in order to clarify the situation.