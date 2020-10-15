It’s official: eight metropolises, as well as Île-de-France, will be subject to a curfew from Saturday, October 17, at midnight. Residents will no longer be able to go out between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. “In Marseille, this curfew, therefore this closure of bars and restaurants in the evening from 9 p.m., may well be very badly experienced by catering professionals.“Says journalist Alexandra Lay, live from the town. At issue: a subject already very sensitive in the city, which had been the subject of several demonstrations.”They had already experienced a closure on September 28; it had lasted a week, then they were allowed to reopen“, continues Alexandra Lay.

On the customer side, several mixed opinions were collected by the France Télévisions teams. “We will have to get out of work, eat earlier … We must try to keep the social life we ​​have“, considers a passer-by, while specifying that it will be”hard“.”It makes us more alone, believes another. This social life, for me it is the theater, the cinema … If I can’t go out, what am I going to do? “. All new health measures will be detailed on Thursday, October 15 by the government.