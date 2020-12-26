In Marseille, the cicadas may continue to sing, but the revelers certainly no longer. On the Quai de Rive-Neuve, in the Old Port of Marseille, the Trolleybus has turned off its speakers, put away its turntables and closed its doors. In 30 years of existence, this is the first time that the iconic nightclub has been condemned to silence. “I don’t know if we can say that we are sacrificed. But what is certain is that we are mortified, ”breathes Roger, the manager. The staff of the discotheque will have tried to avoid the closure by offering dance floor aficionados selections of festive music on its website. But, week after week, the heart is no longer really there.

An exceptional regime and a feeling of injustice

Closed since March 14, the 1,600 nightclubs in France have not welcomed party lovers for nine months. While the summer was pointing its nose, as the bars and restaurants were emerging from their forced torpor, the Council of State was showering the hopes of nightclubs by keeping their doors closed. In question, “the nature of physical activity of the dance, as well as (as) the difficulty of guaranteeing the wearing of the mask or the respect of the rules of social distancing in a festive context”. Months later, the return to normalcy still seems to be a mere dream. In his establishment, Roger tries to save the furniture and ensure the employment of his 42 employees. But times have never been so hard, and the feeling of injustice so heavy.

Hypocrisy

Despite the immense difficulties of the night clubs, the government does not seem to have rushed to support them. While the ministers praised the astronomical sums paid out for restaurants and small businesses closed, discotheques, they had to take their troubles patiently. “We are despised. It was not until July 17 to finally be received by the cabinet of Alain Griset, Minister for SMEs. We did not have a single cent during the first confinement, ”denounces the representative of the National Union of Discotheques and Leisure Places (SNDLL), Christian Jouny. Like his counterparts throughout France, the manager of three nightclubs along the Atlantic coast will have received only three times 15,000 euros, in June, July and August. Since the start of the school year, the tap of public aid has dried up again. “It is very largely insufficient. For the largest structures, it does not even pay their rent, ”continues the boss.

These minimal aids and the gloomy outlook ring in the ears of these professionals like a final condemnation. Already, notes Christian Jouny, the most fragile establishments have passed the weapon on the left. Over a hundred have already declared bankruptcy, and 304 reorganization proceedings are underway. A massacre that risks sinking the 25,000 jobs represented by the sector. “There is general disarray and real distress. It is enough to tell us that we are understood, we want the government to fully appreciate the situation and act, ”says the operator.

Hugues Arriat has taken the full measure of the distress of the situation. Blessed until spring to be able to live from his passion, the DJ has been living on partial unemployment since March. Hired on a work-study contract in a night bar in La Rochelle, the young man was able to find his turntables a few evenings during the summer, before having to put the mark on his job again. “My employer keeps me because he made a commitment, we signed a contract. But I have already been told that the DJ post was definitively deleted in August, and that I will not be hired at the end of my work-study program, ”laments the Rochelais. And with nightclubs surviving with “a knife to their throat”, the hope of a rebound is more and more tenuous. “At least, I’m an employee, I’m not an intermittent performer like many other DJs”, consoles the virtuoso of the night. “These have no more dates since the start of the year, they will have to find new areas of activity, such as weddings or sports lessons, to be able to touch unemployment. “

Beyond the disgust at the closure of their establishments, it is also an unbearable feeling of hypocrisy that animates specialists in the nocturnal world. Because, if the closure of nightclubs risks signing their death warrant, it has not buried the festivities. Thanks to summer, and while the clubs still had their curtains drawn, wild parties multiplied in the Bois de Vincennes, in isolated coves on the Atlantic coast or in disused hangars. The fall’s sanitary screw-up will not put an end to it: last week, 500 people were caught in the act of jubilation in Marseille, while confinement had not yet been lifted. “In these clandestine parties, there is no security guard, no ventilation system, no respect for barrier gestures, and we are told that our establishments are dangerous? »Explains Thierry Fontaine, president of the night section of the Union des trades et des industries de l’hôtellerie.

Eight square meter gauge

“We can reopen with a protocol, we can take the contact details of customers, distribute gel and masks, enforce distancing with our bouncers,” says Roger, the manager of the Marseille Trolleybus. But reopening too quickly could be a double-edged sword, fears Christian Jouny, and many clubs may not survive the lifting of this restriction. “If the government forces us to reopen with a gauge of eight square meters per person or without a dance floor, how do you expect us to remain profitable, that we can pay our employees? “The reopening, yes, he slices, but on condition that the government does not permanently close the floodgates of public aid.