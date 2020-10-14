No more breaks spent playing table football with colleagues or long lunches at the company snack bar: in the time of the coronavirus, start-ups have changed. Most non-work activities, such as the company’s gym, have closed. The rare moments of relaxation such as an impromptu afternoon tea at Snapkey, a start-up specializing in commercial and corporate real estate transactions, quickly turn to the discussion on the objectives of the box.

From now on, the usual open space are sometimes limited by partitions to ensure the good health of all. In a company that works in the rental of high-end vehicles, the time is above all to work to make up for losses. “We waste less time in trivialities. We are all fully behind the goal. It is true that there is more pressure, but we all know how difficult the crisis has been”, says Asma Ben Jemaa, Marketing Manager.

