Camille Desquilbet has been an emergency nurse in Valenciennes (North) for five years. Like her colleagues, for several months she has been counting her hours and fears the second wave. “We are afraid, because we experienced difficult things during the premiere, she confides. The burnout rate has gone from 35% before the Covid to 53 today “. Burn-out, higher absenteeism rate… The management of the hospital is aware of the unhappiness of its caregivers. For now, she manages to replace the absent and All Saints holidays, which begin Friday, October 16, are maintained.

In Lille too, nurses have the feeling of being abandoned. All are hoping for a real salary increase and are calling for emergency reinforcements. “We try to do our best, but we can’t”, deplores one of them. After more than seven months of crisis, six in ten caregivers believe they are in a state of burnout.

