On October 15, police officers in search reported to the Ministry of Health. They also went to the homes of those who managed the Covid-19 epidemic at the highest level of the State: Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, the former -Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn and Sibeth Ndiaye, the former government spokesperson. Have they deliberately failed in protecting the French? This is what the Court of Justice of the Republic seeks to determine.

To date, nine complaints from individuals, doctors and associations have been deemed admissible. The day after Emmanuel Macron’s intervention on the France 2 set, on October 14, this new stage of the investigation was deemed inappropriate by many politicians. But, according to information from France Televisions, the search was scheduled for a long time. In the afternoon of October 15, the Prime Minister gave his support to Olivier Véran: he declared that the confidence he places in him is “total“. For his part, Édouard Philippe let it be known that he was at the disposal of justice.

