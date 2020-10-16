Armbands on the arm, police officers from the Central Anti-Corruption Office broke into the Ministry of Health on the morning of October 15, accompanied by IT experts. They came to search the offices of Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, and of the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon. Previously, they had come to the home of former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn and at Sibeth Ndiaye, the former government spokesperson.

In total, 50 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized for these searches, carried out as part of the investigations launched last July on the management of the Covid-19 crisis by the State. Investigators are investigating whether the government has voluntarily refrained from taking measures that could have ensured the safety of citizens. An investigation for abstaining from fighting a disaster triggered by nine complaints from individuals, doctors and associations. In the event of a conviction for their management of the Covid-19 crisis, ministers and senior officials risk two years of imprisonment and a fine of 30,000 euros.

