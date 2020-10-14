On October 14, more than 7 months after his first crisis intervention, Emmanuel Macron will speak on the health situation in France. The first solemn declaration of the Head of State dates back to March 12, with a first spectacular measure: the closure of nurseries, schools, colleges, high schools and universities. Four days later, faced with the seriousness of the health crisis, a new intervention takes place, in a martial tone. “We are at war”, says Emmanuel Macron. A phrase that he hammers out six times; he then announces general confinement and the suspension of ongoing reforms, including pensions. France is at war and the president on the front in the Grand Est; he comes to pay tribute to caregivers and support the soldiers who have deployed a field hospital.

Three weeks later, the tone changes. No more warlike vocabulary, in favor of a more protective discourse: it is the announcement of a progressive deconfinement. “Next May 11, my dear compatriots, will therefore be the start of a new stage”, he says. Bars and restaurants will soon be able to reopen, while the return to work is organized. In mid-June, Emmanuel Macron wants to look resolutely to the future, then affirms his desire to continue the reforms on July 14. “This project for the country is not to change course (…), it is to change course to get there”, he believes. The Head of State then wants to leave his Prime Minister on the front line to manage the crisis. But in mid-October, he was forced to regain control.