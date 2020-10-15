On October 14, Emmanuel Macron announced the establishment of a help to relieve the most vulnerable during the health crisis. “A monthly aid would help us a lot: 150 euros, we take them, we always take. This will allow us to have a better month, but the following month the galley will resume”, comments a beneficiary of the RSA. They will receive 150 euros, then an additional 100 euros per child for the hostels. APL beneficiaries will also receive 100 euros more, from the first child.

In recent months, single women, young working people, and students have been particularly affected by the crisis. For many associations, government assistance is insufficient to counter the wave of poverty. This is the case with the Abbé Pierre Foundation. Its general delegate, Christophe Robert, thus asked “an increase of 100 euros in RSA per month”, and its opening “to young people under 25”.

