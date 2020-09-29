During the lockdown linked to the coronavirus pandemic, French hospitals experienced a shortage of oxygen cylinders. An essential resource for intensive care units. There is also a shortage of delivery people, to bring compressed or liquid oxygen, produced in specialized factories.

Produce your oxygen

A French SME offers an alternative: installing oxygen generators directly in hospitals. “We will take the ambient air of the hospital and in these columns, we will operate a transformation of the molecules to, ultimately, produce medical oxygen in a continuous flow and as and when the needs of the hospital“, explains Laurent Zenou, CEO of Novair. No more deliveries of oxygen produced outside. This system is more economical but also more ecological. Since the start of the pandemic, the SME has therefore had to work extra hard to attempt to meet hospital needs.