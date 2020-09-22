Home employment is resisting in the midst of a health crisis. This is partly explained by the government’s decision to extend the partial unemployment mechanism to home employment for the first time. Aneta Przyszlak has been working for her employer for 13 years. She comes two to three times a week for a total of six hours of activity. But during confinement, she had to interrupt her work. Like her, more than half of home workers have had to stop at least temporarily.



Yet nine out of ten employers were keen to supplement their employee’s income, such as Anita’s boss. Przyszlak. “I was teleworking, my remuneration was maintained because I continued to work, it seemed normal to me to maintain Aneta’s remuneration“, Explain Anne Lenouvel.

The help from employers has allowed the sector to start again. Since the end of confinement, almost all home workers have found their jobs. Lthe sector even dreads a lack of manpower in the event of a second wave. In France, 3.5 million households employ a person at home.



