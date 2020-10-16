The searches which targeted Thursday, October 15 several ministers and senior officials for their management of the health crisis come at a delicate time, when the government must go to the front to explain the curfew. “This is the reason why the government tried to play down this affair at all costs, indicates the journalist France Televisions Jeff Wittenberg, live from Matignon, in Paris. In the center of attention is Olivier Véran, who was and still is Minister of Health. “He keeps my total confidence“, hammered Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, on October 15.

Emmanuel Macron also paid tribute to Olivier Véran on the evening of October 14. “As for the case itself, the search procedure is normal, it is said in the majority, continues the journalist. Moreover, it is not a political affair: at this stage, the opposition has not stepped up to the plate. However, there is a legal risk: Édouard Philippe, the former Prime Minister, recognized it at the time“. Then, beyond the acts, there is an image that remains: that of hazardous communication about masks.

